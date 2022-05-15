dKargo Hits Market Cap of $59.83 Million (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $59.83 million and $1.64 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

