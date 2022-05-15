Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.0 days.

DPZUF remained flat at $$52.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

