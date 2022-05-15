Dotmoovs (MOOV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $2.16 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded down 53.9% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

