DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.47.

NYSE DV opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.94.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

