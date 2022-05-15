Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.39% of Douglas Emmett worth $81,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:DEI opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

