Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Up 120.8% in April

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the April 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

