DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

