Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,178,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 314,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $109.30. 3,251,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

