Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

