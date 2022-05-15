Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE:DNB opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 404,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.