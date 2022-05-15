Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DUNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.