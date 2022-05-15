Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $35.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BROS has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

