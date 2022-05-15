Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.11%. Dynatronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.
Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
