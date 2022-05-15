Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.11%. Dynatronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.