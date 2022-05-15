Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.