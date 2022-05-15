Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of DVAX opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.