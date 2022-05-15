e-Gulden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 15% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $71.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00227358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016682 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,310 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,147 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.