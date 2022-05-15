E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Update

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the April 15th total of 114,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of ETAC stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,444. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
