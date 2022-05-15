e-Money (NGM) Price Down 29.4% This Week

e-Money (NGM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. e-Money has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $654,952.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.