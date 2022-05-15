E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.29 ($12.94).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €9.89 ($10.41) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.