Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

EMN stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

