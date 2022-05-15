Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,355. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

