Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) to announce $8.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $34.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,834,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $14,665,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,298 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.