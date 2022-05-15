EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $91,932.62 and approximately $14.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.01 or 0.99823114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00035398 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.