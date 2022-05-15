Efinity Token (EFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.88 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $36.29 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.