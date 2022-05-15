Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. 2,521,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,270. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

