Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 257,562 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

