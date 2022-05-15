EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up about 1.2% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,155,352 shares of company stock worth $61,200,448. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 671,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,920. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $835.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

