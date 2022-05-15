EMC Capital Management Buys 2,500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.61) to GBX 450 ($5.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

BP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,030,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

