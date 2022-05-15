EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.94. 25,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

