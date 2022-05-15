EMC Capital Management Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,820,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800,793. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78.

