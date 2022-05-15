EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,453,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $6,601,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2,008.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 276,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,547. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.96.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.