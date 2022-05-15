EMC Capital Management Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.4% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,592,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $284.94 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.