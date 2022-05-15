Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report $172.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.72 million to $172.30 million. Employers reported sales of $171.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $685.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.88 million to $697.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $738.80 million, with estimates ranging from $723.09 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 81,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.10. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

