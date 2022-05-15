Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,128,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,719,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 87,194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 117.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

