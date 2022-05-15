Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Cowen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

DAVA opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

