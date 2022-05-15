Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Shares of DAVA opened at $103.98 on Friday. Endava has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

