Enecuum (ENQ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $324,122.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,643,714 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

