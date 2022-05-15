Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 452.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

