Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings. Enovix posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enovix will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. 1,923,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

