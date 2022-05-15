Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $67,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $117.17 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

