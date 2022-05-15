Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $129,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $567,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

