Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE ENV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

