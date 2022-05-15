EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lessened by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $24.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.25. 579,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,427. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

