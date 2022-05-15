EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,878,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $319.25 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

