EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0233

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $688,695.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

