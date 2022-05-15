Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 138.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of EQIX opened at $659.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

