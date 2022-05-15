Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

