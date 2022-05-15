Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

