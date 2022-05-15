Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,300 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the April 15th total of 340,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 60,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,657. The stock has a market cap of $956.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

