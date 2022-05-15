ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

ESAB stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

