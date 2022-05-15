Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $158,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, reaching $296.28. 299,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.42 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

